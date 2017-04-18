Gator spotted along Florida beach

A Navarre woman told the Northwest Florida Daily News that she’s “never seen anything” like the alligator she found Tuesday morning.
Leah Wilkening found the gator, estimated to be about 6 to 8 feet, just a couple of miles east of the Navarre Beach Pier on the Gulf Coast, according to the Daily News.
Sun, surf and gators? Reptile wanders onto Eglin beach https://t.co/Iw6buCrrgd #Eglin #alligator #gator— nwfdailynews (@nwfdailynews) April 18, 2017
She said she found the gator still alive Tuesday morning and called “everyone she could think of” to get help, according to the Daily News. By that afternoon, she found out the gator had died. Alligators inhabit freshwater environments.
Eglin Air Force Base officials found the gator but did not move or relocate it, Mike Spaits, chief of community engagement for Eglin Air Force Base, told the Daily News. He went on to say it was “kind of a good place for (the gator) to be.”
The gator was found on a stretch of beach that is marked restricted but is not fenced off, according to the Daily News.
