Florida

April 18, 2017 4:22 PM

12-year-old boy drowns at Orlando resort near Disney World

Bay News 13

Orlando

A 12-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a swimming pool Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.

DeShawn Smith was pulled from the pool at the Disney World-area hotel just after noon, and CPR was being performed on him when Orange County deputies arrived at about 12:42 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The boy, whose family was visiting from Maryland and staying at the hotel, was taken by Orange Fire Rescue to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives will conduct a death investigation.

No more information was released.

