12-year-old boy treated to day with sheriff’s department before surgery

He sat in a Chinese orphanage with a heart defect for years, but Monday he got the experience of a lifetime sitting in armored vehicles and flying in a helicopter with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Brave Wetherington, 12, is facing major surgery due to his heart defect, so the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helped to fulfill his dream of being a police officer, Bay News 9 reported.
Stephanie Wetherington adopted Brave about two years ago, according to Bay News 9, after Brave had been in the orphanage for 10 and received no care for his heart defect.
That’s all changed now, and Brave’s part of the Wetherington family, which consists of four biological children and six adopted children, Bay News 9 reported.
The 12-year-old boy spent his Monday walking a K-9, flying in a helicopter, trying out the shooting simulator and looking inside the SWAT Rescue vehicle.
The sheriff’s office published a series of tweets highlighting Brave’s special day.
Brave had surgery last year, and before that he could barely walk, according to Bay News 9. And though he looks healthier now, he still has a major surgery scheduled for the end of the month.
While she knows there is a risk to the surgery, Wetherington told Bay News 9, it’s their “only chance at a future” for Brave. Wetherington said she hopes the experience at the sheriff’s office helps him fight.
“It’s an amazing moment, and I hope that it gives him the determination to fight hard so that he can see this dream become a reality one day,” Wetherington told Bay News 9.
