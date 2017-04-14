Florida city ranked among list of ‘least attractive’

One Florida city that may be seeing a lot of people moving in, is also ranked one of the country’s least attractive populations.
A poll by Travel and Leisure readers ranked America’s Favorite Places, and scored them on several categories, including how attractive the city’s residents are, according to Travel and Leisure.
Tampa came in at No. 7 on the list of least attractive cities.
Travel and Leisure stated the city is better known for its nightclubs and a hub for the “booming restaurant scene” than attractive residents. The city scored higher for being a “girlfriend getaway” than a place to date, the publication noted.
Baltimore topped the list as the least attractive city in the nation. To see the full list of America’s Least Attractive Cities, click here.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments