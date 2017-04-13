3 Florida cities named moving destinations for Americans

Have you noticed an increase in people moving to Florida recently? You’re not alone.
In a Forbes.com ranking, three Florida cities were named Top 10 Cities Americans are Moving to Right Now.
Tampa was listed in the top spot of the list, with Jacksonville coming in at No. 2. Orlando also appeared in the No. 7 slot.
A Realtor.com map accompanying the story showed that people who move to the Florida cities are looking to downsize to a smaller metro area. However, it also indicated that people are leaving the Jacksonville area to move to move to a larger metro area.
The results also displayed the median home price for each city and their unemployment rates. The list does not detail specific reasons why people are moving to these cities, but it’s understandable why people would choose to relocate to Florida.
The Forbes.com story notes that Realtor.com combined its internal data with information from the U.S. Census Bureau to see where Americans are moving.
To see the full list of top 10 cities across the country, click here.
