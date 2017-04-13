Video resource for people who may observe for manatees during permitted in-water activities to help prevent animal injury or death. The video includes facts about manatees and manatee presence in Florida waterways, and describes how to identify manatees in the water.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
More Videos
9:39
An introduction to manatees
0:49
Horse attacks gator in Florida
1:33
Florida Keys detention center stages Easter egg hunt
0:27
Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade
0:57
Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable
1:16
FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident
0:42
An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.
1:15
Calle Ocho Festival in Miami hosts croqueta-eating contest
0:36
Celebrity Equinox has close encounter with Broward home
2:19
Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire
0:13
Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida
0:30
Late world-famous architect's exoskeleton tower rises in downtown Miami