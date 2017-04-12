Possible arsonist could be to blame for series of brush fires in Polk County

Officials investigating brush fires near the Indian Lake Estates neighborhood in Polk County may be searching for an arsonist, Bay News 9 reports.
Todd Chlanda of the Florida Forest Service told Bay News 9 investigators ruled out lightning strikes, and there were no controlled burns in the area.
However, the fires — five of them in two days — have yet to be ruled arson, but officials said they are suspicious, according to Bay News 9. The largest fire was 10 acres.
“Yes, they are suspicious fires, and we can’t rule anything out until the investigation has been started and completed,” Chlanda told Bay News 9.
The brush fires, which started Monday and Tuesday, occurred at the same time each day, according to Bay News 9.
An arson hotline poster was put up the Forest service at DJ’s Restaurant, showing an offered $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, according to Bay News 9.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Division of Forestry at 800-342-5869.
