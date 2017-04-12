A horse fights off an alligator, and a woman caught it on video

Krystal M. Berry was there when a wild horse attacked an alligator at Paynes Prairie State Park, just south of Gainesville, according to Action News Jax, a set of Jacksonville television news stations.
Berry was at the park with a group of friends who had recently finished nursing school when they saw the wild interaction, Action News Jax reported.
Berry posted the video to her Facebook page, and it had been viewed 51,000 times as of about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The video shows a gator just a few yards from a small herd of horses. One of the horses lunges at the gator several times. The gator attempts to strike back before eventually making its way across the trail, away from the herd.
She noted in her post that she was “still shaking” after seeing the attack, and noted there were “no clear signs of distress/bleeding” when they left the area.
Several other bystanders could be seen in the video capturing the scene on their phones.
