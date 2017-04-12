Gov. Scott orders National Guard to have helicopter on standby to combat wildfires

The Florida National Guard has been ordered by Gov. Rick Scott to place a helicopter in Tampa on standby to possibly help fight wildfires.
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter would be used to support the Florida Forest Service and will be able to collect and drop hundreds gallons of water onto wildfires without landing, according to a release from Scott’s office.
As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 105 active wildfires across the state with more than 17,000 acres of active wildfires, according to the Florida Forest Service. Tuesday, Scott declared a state of emergency in light of the wildfires.
With the helicopter on standby, National Guard units will be able to quickly join crews in responding to fires, according to the release. It will also allow the Forest Service to move other aerial resources to other areas that may need assistance.
“It is crucial that our firefighters and first responders are able to immediately respond to dangerous wildfires, and this helicopter will be an incredibly valuable resource in our fight to protect our communities. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to make sure we are doing everything we can to combat these fires and keep our state safe,” Scott said in the release.
