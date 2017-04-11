ATF report shows Florida has second-most firearms reported lost or stolen in 2016

Florida has the second-most reported lost or stolen firearms in the country, according to a new federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report.
The report examined the Firearms Tracing System for firearms reported in Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Thefts/Losses. It examines numbers from all 50 states between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016.
FFLs are dealers, manufacturers and importers licensed by the ATF to do business in firearms.
The report got its data from “firearms businesses, which are obliged to disclose” lost inventory and all cases of larceny, burglary and robbery, Kevin O’Keefe, chief of the Operational Intelligence Division at ATF, told CBS News.
In 2016 reports, 1,260 firearms were reported lost or stolen from Florida FFLs. Nearly half of those firearms were shown in the report as stolen or lost.
The 1,260 firearms is a notable increase from 700 reported in 2015, a year when Florida ranked third.
A list from ATF showed more than 3,800 FFLs in the state of Florida in December 2016.
Only Georgia, with 1,539 firearms reported lost or stolen in 150 reports, topped Florida’s 2016 stats. Texas ranked third with 1,247 firearms in 248 reports.
Total, there were 18,394 firearms reported lost or stolen in 2,555 reports, the ATF report showed. That’s an increase of 3,594 firearms from 2015 numbers.
There’s also a 213 percent increase in the number of firearms stolen during FFL robberies since 2012, according to data collected by ATF.
However, O’Keefe said to CBS, only a “small amount of the total number of firearms businesses in the U.S. are measured in the report, so the reported data is ‘fluid.’”
Most firearms losses occur when major manufacturers products are transported from the factory to the stores, Andrew Graham, deputy assistant director of industry operations at ATF told CBS News.
Pistols were the most reported, with 8,647 lost or stolen nationwide.
Christopher Schaefer, assistant director of office of public and government affairs for ATF, told CBS News that while the numbers “indicate a growing problem,” he wouldn’t call it an epidemic.
