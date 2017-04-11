Video shows truck ramming through front of gun store in robbery

Police in Zephyrhills are asking for the public’s help to identify and find the suspects involved in the robbery of a Florida gun store that was caught on camera.
At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Zephyrhills police responded to an alarm call at the Sunshine State Armory on Gall Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the store and determined a vehicle drove through the front of the building to get inside. Once inside, the suspects stole an unknown amount of guns and ammunition, according to a Zephyrhills Police Department Facebook post. Three suspects fled the scene.
The video shows a truck speeding through the front of the building, knocking over displays set up in the store. Three people appear to run in behind the truck, smash glass display cases and fill bags with loot.
The vehicle was later set on fire in a wooded area in Zephyrhills and found by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050. A $2,500 reward has been offered by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.
