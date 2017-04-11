He picked up the the snake thinking it was dead, until it bit him

Polk County officials reported that a man was flown to the hospital after a five-and-a-half foot rattlesnake bit him Sunday.
Polk County Fire Rescue crews were called to the River Ranch hunting grounds around 6:30 p.m. Sunday where they found the man needed advanced medical care, according to the release.
The snake had been shot, fire crews were told, and the man thought it was dead and picked up the snake. That’s when the snake bit him on the hand, according to Polk County officials.
The man was flown to Osceola Regional Medical Center to receive anti-venom.
Officials told the FOX 35 they didn’t know the man’s condition, and couldn't release his name due to privacy laws.
“You have to be extremely careful with wildlife. Leave snake handling to the professionals,” said Battalion Chief Bobby Bohn in the release. “We all know there are a lot of rattlesnakes in the River Ranch/Indian Lake Estates area. Just last month our crews were extinguishing a brush fire when one slithered by.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
