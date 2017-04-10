Voluntary evacuation order issued as crews battle two brush fires Monday night

Crews were working to battle two fires Monday night in Pasco County as more than 100 brush fires burn across the state.
One fire, dubbed by officials the Silver Palms fire, is off State Road 52 near the Suncoast Lakes subdivision, according to Bay News 9. The subdivision includes about 50 homes.
The flames were about 25 percent contained as of about 9 p.m., and were 200-300 yards from homes, Bay News 9 reports.
The Campground fire, a second fire burning in the Starkey Wilderness Preserve-Seranova, is just south of S.R. 52 and Hays Road, according to Bay News 9.
No homes were immediately threatened by the blaze, and the fire is about 55 acres and is 55 percent contained, Bay News 9 reports.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents and special needs residents of the Moon Lake area Monday afternoon. The Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Hudson opened at 4:30 p.m. to accommodate those who needed housing.
VOLUNTARY EVACATIONS DUE TO BRUSH FIRE (PASCO COUNTY) pic.twitter.com/f7L3qDwpjq— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 10, 2017
Crews were expected to fight the fires through the night, according to Bay News 9.
The Florida Forest Service website shows a map of 106 total active wildfires Monday night, with 27 active wildfires over 100 acres.
For an interactive man from the Florida Forest Service of current active wildfires, click here.
