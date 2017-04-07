Missing New Tampa teen found dead

A missing New Tampa teen has been dead in the Flatwoods Park about two miles from her home, the Tampa Police Department announced Friday morning.
Hailey Acierno, 17, had last been seen March 28 near her home in the Arbor Green neighborhood off Cross Creek Boulevard.
The teen’s body was found late Friday morning as Tampa police officers resumed their search for her in Flatwoods Park.
“We found Hailey and it was not the outcome we hoped for,” Tampa police announced. “We do not suspect foul play, our ultimate goal was to reunite her with her family.”
Police had resumed their on-going search of Flatwoods Park early Friday. With assistance from the Hillsborough and Pasco county sheriff’s offices and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, a search through the thousands of acres had been underway since the teen failed to show up at school on March 28.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We ask you to respect the family's privacy in their time of grief,” Tampa police said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
