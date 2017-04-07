2 dead following crash on Florida's Turnpike

Two men are dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a parked utility truck on Florida's Turnpike.
The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/MyvySj ) reports that 68-year-old Ronald Cook died at the scene Thursday morning, and 41-year-old Rodolfo Gonzalez Jr. died a short time later at a West Palm Beach hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Gonzalez was driving the semi when it veered off the roadway and hit Cook and the other truck. Investigators believe Gonzalez may have lost control following a medical issue.
The crash remains under investigation.
