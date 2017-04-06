Wanted suspect killed after Pinellas deputies return fire

LARGO A 49-year-old man who shot at police was killed by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies who returned fire outside a Winghouse restaurant in Largo, authorities said.
No deputies or bystanders were injured.
The deceased man was identified as Richard Xavier Summers, 49.
Deputies learned Thursday morning that Summers was wanted on a fraud charge, along with failing to appear in court. They also received information indicating that Summers was trying to obtain money and flee the country.
Summers was inside an Uber vehicle when the vehicle was pulled over by police.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference that Summers refused to exit the vehicle and shot at deputies from inside the car. One round ended up in a deputy’s car, the sheriff said.
Gualtieri said six deputies fired back at Summers, killing him.
