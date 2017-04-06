A church using ‘Cash Me Outside’ to draw in members? How bow dah?

The “Cash Me Outside” girl’s father objected this week to a church using his daughter to gain attention and attendance.
Now, some folks might think Boynton Beach 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli can use all the church connection she can get. But her biological father, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Ira Peskowitz, didn’t think the Believer’s Victory Church billboard along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County provided any edification for his daughter.
The billboard declares, “CASH ME INSIDE, HOW BOUT DAT? YOUR INFORMAL INVITE TO CHURCH. LAKEWORTHCHURCH.COM.”
On Wednesday afternoon, public relations man Elliot Cohen as Peskowitz’s spokesman, issued a statement: “Believer’s Victory Church’s ad campaign is not only offensive, but even more deplorable being plastered above the very community Danielle’s father works to protect.
“It is horrible enough watching your daughter become an international social media punchline, never mind having to worry about her physical safety at the hands of Hollywood handlers and possibly abusive caregivers. Believer’s Victory Church is not only tone deaf and insensitive, but seems to think it is OK to take advantage of a tragic situation involving a child for their own gain. We call upon the church to remove the billboard and issue an apology.”
READ MORE: Big payday for ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl at Miami music festival
Peskowitz expressed his dismay about his daughter’s behavior, being rewarded for it and the romantic relationship breakup with mother Barbara Ann Bregoli that damaged his parental relationship with Danielle to the Palm Beach Post in February. He has even set up a GoFundMe page to help build a custody fight war chest.
According to a Palm Beach Post report, Ben Witte, office manager of the Lake Worth church, thought the 29-year-old non-denominational congregation needed a way to reach a younger audience.
“I was talking to the guy who was putting up the billboard and he said, ‘You may get a few calls about this,’” Witte told The Post. “But if we can reach one person and change their lives, it would be worth it. Young people are making their most important life decisions around this time in their lives.”
Danielle’s mouthy mangling of the pugnacious challenge “Catch me outside! How about that?” — "Cash me outside! How bow dah?" — has made acting out profitable. She is reportedly getting $40,000, or about $6,666.66 per catch phrase word, for a meet-and-greet at May’s Rolling Loud Music Festival in Bayfront Park and there’s talk of a reality show.
Bregoli’s reportedly under investigation by Boynton Beach police for a video in which she’s tussling with her then-11-year-old daughter like decided to catch Danielle outside.
How about that?
Comments