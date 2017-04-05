She’s facing eight counts of child neglect, one for each child reportedly in the car she was driving

A Seminole mother is facing several felony charges after she allegedly drove drunk with eight children in the car.
Bay News 9 reports 37-year-old Kelly Zeitler of Seminole picked up one of her children from school Tuesday afternoon. Pinellas jail information shows her name as Kelly D. Harris, but lists an alias of Kelly Zeitler.
The child reportedly told Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the vehicle smelled like alcohol, and Zeitler’s speech was slurred.
She allegedly drove to a Publix supermarket and opened a 16-ounce can of beer after leaving the store, according to Bay News 9. The child told deputies his mother almost hit a car while in the parking lot, but he screamed at his mom to stop.
Deputies caught up to Zeitler when she drove home, where she was arrested, according to Bay News 9. Zeitler was charged with eight counts of neglect of a child rather than DUI because she was not caught driving, Bay News 9 reports. The eight charges stem from reports that she had all eight of her children in the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.
Zeitler had a first appearance in court Wednesday, where she cried and requested a public defender when the judge discussed her charges, according to Bay News 9.
She is being held in the Pinellas County jail on a $40,000 bond, but if she makes bail, she will be required to wear an alcohol monitor, according to Bay News 9.
