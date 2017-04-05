Police investigating after man hit by a train

A pedestrian was struck by a train an injured Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lakeland, authorities said.
Lakeland Fire Department officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Tennessee Avenue at Munn Park in downtown had been closed because of the incident but has since been reopened.
Lakeland Police tweeted that they were at the scene investigating the incident.
Lakeland Fire spokeswoman Janel Vasallo told Bay News 9 a man was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries.
The train didn’t stop, and it seems the conductor did not realize what happened, Vasallo told Bay News 9.
Witnesses reportedly told police the man jumped onto the tracks, according to Bay News 9.
#TrafficAlert: Tenn @ Munn Park #dwnt #lkld closed due to accident. Train vs pedestrian. Patient taken to #LRH. @LakelandPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/aQNVPqDkaO— Lakeland Fire (@LakelandFD) April 5, 2017
Officers are on scene @ Tennessee Ave and Main St investigating pedestrian vs train. Kentucky Ave, FL Ave and Mass Ave are open for traffic. https://t.co/e1LVxsEWIV— LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) April 5, 2017
