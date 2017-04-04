Authorities: Man found dead in New Smyrna Beach

Authorities say a man who was found floating face down in a Volusia County beach is believed to have drowned.
Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2o4M1MZ) report 27-year-old Steven Rix was found floating face down at the water edge of New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.
Capt. Andrew Ethridge, Volusia County Beach Safety Rescue says a bystander pulled Rix out of the water and attempted CPR.
Rix was taken to the local hospital where he died.
Authorities say they will not confirm the cause of death until toxicology results are returned.
Comments