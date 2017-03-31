Donald Trump Jr.’s catch-and-release shark photo in Florida garners mixed reviews

Boys will be boys, says Donald J. Trump Jr.
“This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days...Shhh don’t tell her,” Trump Jr. wrote in an Instagram caption for a photo with himself, his sons Donnie and Spencer, Joshua Jorgensen and a blacktip shark. He added the hashtag “#parentgoals.”
While in Palm Beach last weekend, Trump and his two sons caught inshore and released six blacktip sharks, two of which were attacked by a hammerhead that he said was more than 800 pounds.
This is what happens when momma lets the boys loose in Florida for a few days... Shhh don't tell her. #parentgoals Amazing morning with Donnie, Spencer, and my buddy @blacktiph. This is one of half dozen Blacktip sharks (ALL CATCH AND RELEASE) we had on, 2 of which were attacked by a huge hammerhead (800+ pounds) all right off the beach. Insane day on the water. #shark #familytime #fatherson #family #weekend #fishing #beachlife #surf #surfcasting #fl #florida #spring #break #springbreak #catchandrelease
“Insane day on the water,” he wrote in the caption. Giving a thumb’s up next to the president’s son is Jorgensen, whose online show BlacktipH Fishing boasts dozens of videos of people reeling in sharks from the shoreline. “The show is centered around conservation and promotes catch and release fishing,” Jorgensen’s website says.
The post garnered more than 37 thousand likes and had more than 1,200 comments for and against the sport.
“Guys, so what if he caught a shark and brought it ashore, at least he and the family are having a (memorable) experience,” user @jacktb7 commented.
User @360hookset said he catches and releases all the time and never sees any dead fish, while user @truebritt739 cited studies that said not all sharks survive after being released.
Trump emphasized that the sharks were released. Fishing for certain species of sharks, but not harvesting, isn’t illegal, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But certain species of sharks are more susceptible to death even after being released.
Last summer, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found four hammerhead sharks dead in the water. Hammerheads are particularly vulnerable, Mote Marine’s Dr. Robert Hueter told the Bradenton Herald, because they’re unable to get enough oxygen for their large bodies through their small mouths if they’re fending off a hook. Next on the list of fragile species, Hueter said, are bull and blacktip sharks.
Amanda Nalley with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s fisheries management had told the Herald that inshore angling is gaining popularity, but if an angler wants a photo with the shark they should pose in the water while they’re releasing it. Anglers should also use heavy tackle that can rust and cut the line with the least amount hanging off if possible.
If anyone sees a dead shark or other fish wash ashore, they can call FWC’s statewide Fish Kill Hotline at 1-800-636-0511 or Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212.
Trump experience was caught live on BlacktipH Fishing’s YouTube channel.
