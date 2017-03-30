Tuberculosis confirmed in Florida; now officials recommend several get tested

Officials have recommended more than 30 people get tested for tuberculosis in Pasco County, according to reports.
One case of tuberculosis has been confirmed in the county and health officials are taking precautions, according to ABC Action News.
Officials believe 31 people, some of whom are children, were on a school bus with a person who has the bacteria, according to ABC Action News.
Others who may have come in contact with the infected person have also been contacted and letters informing parents and employees at the schools are being distributed, according to WFLA.
Those being tested are affiliated with Marchman Technical College, Deer Park Elementary and Cotee River Elementary, ABC Action News reported.
Tuberculosis, often referred to as TB, is a disease that can be passed through the air in close contact with a person carrying TB. Symptoms of TB include feeling weak or sick, weight loss, fever and/or night sweats, coughing, chest pain and/or coughing up blood, according to the Florida Department of Health.
A skin or blood test for TB can be performed at a doctor’s office or local health department.
