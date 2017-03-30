Gator took a short shopping detour on its way to new home

A gator got a scenic detour through a furniture store Wednesday afternoon after someone found the gator under a car in a nearby parking lot.
Maybe the gator felt welcome there thanks to the Florida Gators sticker on the car, but nonetheless, officials were called to relocate the guest.
Pasco County sheriff’s deputies were called to the parking lot near American Freight Furniture and Mattress Wednesday afternoon after the gator was found under a car, according to a Facebook post.
Store officials offered to allow deputies to take the gator through the store, rather than around the outside where there was rough terrain and would have taken three times as long, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
The gator was relocated to a lake behind the American Freight Furniture and Mattress store.
