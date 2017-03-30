After stunning national response, pups rescued by Florida shelters sure to get their forever home

Animal rescuers from north Florida traveled hundreds of miles to save 47 dachshunds from a certain death. But with a vast interested response from people across the country, the shelters have received more than enough applications to give these dogs their forever home.
When the Arkansas owner of the purebred pups could no longer take care of them, they had been earmarked for a kill shelter. Save Underdogs of Fort Walton Beach got word from locals of what was happening, so they stepped in.
“The reason that it was so urgent for us to get them within this 24-48-hour time period was because they were going to be euthanized,” Mary Quinn with Alaqua Animal Refuge had told WJHG.
Brought to Florida on Sunday, Save Underdogs kept 20 of the dogs at their location due to its size and Alaqua helped house 27 of the dogs.
Terri Bondi with the Fort Walton Beach shelter told Northwest Florida Daily News that the phones rang nonstop.
According to their website, they’d received hundreds of queries about the dogs and were no longer accepting applications for their adoption.
“We have been overwhelmed with applications & thank everyone for their interest!” the website read.
As of Wednesday, Alaqua had stopped taking applications for their batch but suggested people send in backup applications or consider another one of their dogs for adoption.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments