Huge sea turtle struggles to make it back to the water

A huge leatherback sea turtle was caught on camera, crawling back into the ocean after laying eggs on Hutchinson Island, Florida.
Leatherbacks are the largest species of sea turtles that nest in Florida, primarily on the state’s Atlantic coast.
March 29, 2017 2:59 PM
