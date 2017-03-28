Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl

Officials have issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Ocala girl who is believed to be with a 15-year-old boy.
Destiny L. Decker, 12, has been missing since Wednesday and is believed to be traveling with Caleb Bacallao, 15. The two were last seen in the Ocala area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
They may be traveling in a blue 2013 Honda Fit with Florida license plate 026HYU.
Decker is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes, weighting about 125 pounds and standing about 5-foot 4-inches tall.
Bacallao is described as having brown eyes and hair, standing about 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or dial 911.
