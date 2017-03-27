Detroit school superintendent interviews starting soon

Interviews begin soon for two candidates seeking to become the next superintendent of the Detroit school district.
The process starts Wednesday with Nikolai Vitti of Florida's Duval County schools. Interviews begin April 3 for River Rouge Superintendent Derrick Coleman.
Each will be briefed on the district's financial and academic departments before open interviews are conducted by the school board. Coleman and Vitti will have an opportunity to visit schools and meet teachers, parents and students.
A third finalist, Orlando Ramos of Milwaukee, said he's no longer interested in the Detroit job.
The 46,000-student Detroit district is being run by an interim superintendent. The district has been under state oversight for the last eight years.
