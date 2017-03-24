Bartow officer fired months after ‘gorilla’ comment on social media

A Bartow Police Department officer has been terminated from her position, months after a comment she made on Facebook led to protests.
Officer Christina Arribas, with the police force since 2006, learned of her firing on Thursday.
In November, posting to social media using the name “Chrissy Gillrakers,” she wrote: “This year we lost two gorillas, one is in heaven and one is moving out of the White House. One will be missed. One will not be.”
The post was brought to the attention of State Attorney Brian Haas, who informed Arribas that she would no longer be called upon to serve as a witness in any case.
Two weeks ago, Arribas was placed on administrative leave with pay.
