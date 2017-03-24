Deputies pull snake from woman’s home

Deputies removed a snake that slithered into an elderly woman’s Polk County home Thursday.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies evicted the uninvited guest, which was found inside the woman’s Lake Wales home.
It was a banded water snake estimated at 5-feet-long and was found by the homeowner behind a filing cabinet.
The woman told Bay News 9 she noticed the snake around 4 p.m. and called animal control. She waited outside until the snake was pulled from her home.
She believes the snake’s home was disturbed by mowing crews and got into her home after she left her patio door open for her dog, according to Bay News 9.
No humans or animals were harmed, according to the sheriff’s office.
