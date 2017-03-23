17-year-old in custody after a 15-year-old was shot

A 17-year old is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Pasco County Thursday night.
Deputies are investigating the teen’s shooting that occurred in New Port Richey near the 6400 block of Limerick Avenue on Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was shot in the face and back and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two boys allegedly were arguing over money, the sheriff’s office said.
“These juvenile crimes are skyrocketing. ... They do not understand what tomorrow means, and they are just living for now,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.
The boy was flown to a local hospital. The 17-year-old suspect has faced previous charges, including robbing an elderly person, according to the sheriff’s office.
