Authorities to extradite man in Florida slaying

Extradition proceedings will begin for a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's mother.
The Bradenton Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mi1Oby) 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr. was arrested early Saturday in a West Virginia truck stop along with Tricia Freeman's daughter.
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said authorities will begin extradition proceedings against Nichols Jr and Freeman's daughter, Kayla Colyer. Nichols Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge, will be charged as an accessory to murder after the fact. Colyer will be charged as an accessory to murder after the fact.
Nichols Jr. and Colyer were apprehended Saturday in Cabell County, West Virginia, when a clerk working at the store recognized them from a news broadcast and alerted authorities,
