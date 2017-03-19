Florida

Officials warn Miami's Airbnb hosts: You may risk tax fraud

Miami-Dade homeowners frequently renting stays to Airbnb customers risk losing their homestead exemptions.

A one-page flier prepared by the office of Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia carried the headline "Homestead Exemption Fraud and Airbnb" and warns that Miami-Dade property owners utilizing the property-tax discount may be violating the law if they also rent to Airbnb travelers.

Chris Lehane, the company's head of global policy, said Airbnb's model serves as a complement to the homestead exemption, since both lower the cost of homeownership.

