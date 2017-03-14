Authorities searching for ‘highly venomous’ snake

A highly venomous snake is the subject of a manhunt Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 24-inch suphan cobra, also called a monocled cobra, escaped its enclosure around 9 p.m. Monday. The owner, Brian Purdy, has a venomous reptile permit and the rest of his reptiles were accounted for.
Residents in the 900 block of Northeast Ninth Street in Ocala should be on the lookout for the brownish cobra with intricate markings and a trademark hood. Cobras will strike if they feel threatened, so if it’s seen, stay a safe distance away and call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Do not try to capture the snake.
Officers from @MyFWC & local agencies looking for missing #cobra. Info: https://t.co/wzQ3mlIv4O #Ocala #Florida #news pic.twitter.com/KH59EUnu0r— MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 14, 2017
