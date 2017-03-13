Two spring breakers rescued from path of cruise ship

Two spring breakers found themselves in the face of a Carnival cruise ship before a Brevard County “hero” swiped them to safety just seconds before an uncertain end.
Escaping the chilly weather of Princeton, West Virginia, Allison Garrett, 20, and Skylar Penpasuglia, 19, were riding a Jet Ski Saturday in Port Canaveral when one of them fell off, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. When trying to climb back on, the Jet Ski flipped over.
The wind then shifted them toward the port’s narrow channel and into the path of the Carnival Magic.
Around 4:45 p.m., Brevard sheriff’s deputy and member of the SeaPort Security Marine Unit Tanner Primmer traveled in a rescue boat to the women to bring them to safety. Vacationers leaving from the port watched as their cruise ship inched closer to the nail-biting rescue, including Anthony Miglioranzi who recorded it.
While Port Canaveral Harbor pilot Capt. Doug Brown tried to steer the ship to the right, Primmer yanked Allison Garrett out of the water by her arms and life jacket. The cruise ship then quickly cast a shadow over the rescue boat, getting closer and closer.
“Get in! Get in!” some of the Magic’s passengers screamed.
Primmer then plucked Pentasuglia by her black life jacket into the boat and runs to steer it out of the way of the cruise ship.
“Did we run over the Jet Ski?” one passenger asked
“Yeah,” another responded.
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey thanked Primmer and Brown for their quick actions to rescue the women. Both women also took to Facebook express their gratitude late Sunday.
“I just wanted to take a minute to thank Deputy Taner Primmer for rescuing me and my best friend yesterday. We were extremely lucky to have him there to help us,” Allison Garrett wrote in a comment on the Brevard sheriff’s post.
“I'd just like to tell him thank you again for helping us in that terrible situation,” Skylar Pentasuglia wrote. “He was truly a hero yesterday,” .
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments