FBI billboards seek info about man arrested for old slaying

The FBI is posting billboards in the Jacksonville area seeking any possible victims of a man arrested in connection with the 1994 killing of a 16-year-old boy.
The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2lLHaAt) that the FBI is seeking more information about 60-year-old Ronnie Lee Hyde, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the slaying of Fred Paul Laster.
Laster disappeared in 1994 and his body was late discovered behind a gas station near Lake City.
FBI agents searched two of Hyde's homes this week, one in Jacksonville and another in Jacksonville Beach.
The agency said it had received multiple calls since news of Hyde's arrest.
