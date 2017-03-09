A shark was found last week and not along the beach. It was found dead in a parking lot

A Walmart employee made an odd report Friday when they called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to report a dead shark.
What made the call more unusual was where the shark’s remains were found.
Florida man finds dead shark in a shopping cart outside of Walmart: https://t.co/LCUoduAHuA pic.twitter.com/CmwhTe4Lev— Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) March 9, 2017
An assistant manager at the Walmart on U.S. 1 found the shark in a shopping cart Friday while in the parking lot, according to the St. Augustine Record.
Deputies wrote in their report the shark was about 4 to 5 feet long and was left on an RV’s hood, but was moved by the owner, according to WTLV First Coast News. Security cameras reportedly do not show that area of the parking lot.
The St. Augustine Record reported the RV owner, who is from West Virginia, said he heard a noise outside the RV early that morning but didn’t think much of it. When he walked outside, the shark was on his RV.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers arrived at the scene and disposed of the shark, according to WTLV.
But it wasn’t the only dead shark found Friday, according to the St. Augustine Record. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office told the paper another shark was found in a Vilano Beach driveway. However, no incident report was filled out.
