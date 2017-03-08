Florida

March 8, 2017 10:59 PM

AT&T says issues resolved with customers attempting to call 911

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

A problem with AT&T wireless service Wednesday night affected some customers who attempted to call 911 in several states including Florida.

The issue was reportedly affecting customers in several areas across the Sunshine State, according to WFTV in Orlando.

AT&T said the problem also affected customers in Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Manatee County Emergency Communications were not notified of any outage, according to agency chief Jacob A. Saur.

However, FOX 13 in Tampa reported that Plant City had issues while Pinellas County did not.

AT&T tweeted that it was aware of the problem for wireless customers, and was working to resolve it around 9:45 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., AT&T tweeted that the issue was resolved and apologized to affected customers.

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos