AT&T says issues resolved with customers attempting to call 911

A problem with AT&T wireless service Wednesday night affected some customers who attempted to call 911 in several states including Florida.
The issue was reportedly affecting customers in several areas across the Sunshine State, according to WFTV in Orlando.
AT&T said the problem also affected customers in Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Manatee County Emergency Communications were not notified of any outage, according to agency chief Jacob A. Saur.
However, FOX 13 in Tampa reported that Plant City had issues while Pinellas County did not.
Pinellas County dispatchers say they are not having issues. Plant City PD says they are. Keep your emergency #s handy! https://t.co/eZztqwJ3i6— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) March 9, 2017
AT&T tweeted that it was aware of the problem for wireless customers, and was working to resolve it around 9:45 p.m.
Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
Around 10:30 p.m., AT&T tweeted that the issue was resolved and apologized to affected customers.
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
