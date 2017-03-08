Florida high school student charged after cops say he brought guns, drugs to school

A Fort Pierce Westwood High School student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly brought drugs and several guns to school.
Officials received a tip from a parent, and school resource deputies searched 18-year-old Eric Ronald San Nicolas’s vehicle, according to a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The vehicle was in the school’s parking lot at the time of the search.
Inside, deputies found several guns, including a 9 mm and .45-caliber assault rifle, an AK-47, a .45-caliber and .380-caliber hand gun and a pellet gun. Officials also uncovered 12 grams of marijuana, pills, a scale and ceramic pipe, according to the sheriff’s office post.
San Nicolas, a junior at Fort Pierce Westwood, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
San Nicolas has no prior criminal history. He is currently being held on a $27,750 bond in the St. Lucie County jail.
“Today proves that the hard work each and every day by both deputies and teachers is working and that students who fear something might not be right are comfortable enough to tell someone and know it will be addressed,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in the Facebook post.
