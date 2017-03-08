Man dies after attempting to flee deputies

A vehicle pursuit in Polk County ended in the death of a man who was reported to be suicidal.
Deputies received a call Wednesday morning of a suicidal man in Winter Haven, according to Bay News 9. When they found the man sitting in his truck, he took off, driving south on U.S. 27.
The man struck two other vehicles as he fled, injuring one person, according to Bay News 9. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Using an immobilization technique, deputies maneuvered the truck off the road, causing it to roll over and ejecting the driver, according to Bay News 9. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver was flown to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Bay News 9 reports. The man has not been identified by authorities.
