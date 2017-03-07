Prognosis of infant ‘not good’ after baby sitter allegedly threw him into playpen

An infant is in critical condition after his baby sitter allegedly threw him into a playpen Tuesday, according to reports.
The 5-month-old child was taken to UF Health in life-threatening condition and transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, according to News4Jax.com.
Doctors determined the child had internal injuries, News 4 reported.
The boy’s baby sitter, 65-year-old Barbara Kendrick, is being charged with aggravated child abuse, according to First Coast News.
Kendrick went to a neighbor for help before she called 911 around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Times-Union. Kendrick had been baby-sitting the boy out of her home for about a month.
The Times-Union reports no one else was home when the incident occurred. The boy wasn’t breathing when officials got to the home.
“It appears she got a little frustrated at some point, and possibly lost her temper,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jay Farhat, said according to News 4.
“The doctors at Wolfson hospital are reviewing the child at this point, and the prognosis is not good. If anything changes in the child’s condition, we will update those charges to murder at a later time.”
Kendrick does not have a criminal record in Jacksonville, according to the Times-Union.
Comments