Rubio loses Jacksonville office space due to protests

Sen. Marco Rubio’s staff has been booted from a second Florida office space due to ongoing protests, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.
“For the second time in another major region of the state, the unruly behavior of some anti-Trump protesters is making it more inconvenient for Floridians to come to our local office to seek assistance with federal issues,” Rubio spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci told the Tampa Bay Times.
His staff has until April 30 to leave the office in Jacksonville, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and they’ve started looking for new office space.
The protests were impacting the next-door pediatric behavioral clinic’s clients, Mandreucci said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, adding they understand the decision not to renew the Jacksonville office space lease.
Rubio was also kicked out of his office in Tampa last week after the landlord decided not to renew their lease, citing continued protests outside the building.
“Those who disagree with President Trump and Senator Rubio certainly have a right to exercise their First Amendment rights, and most of them have done so in a productive and respectful way. But unfortunately, some of them have chosen to do so in a manner that potentially hinders their fellow Floridians’ ability to receive help from our office,” Mandreucci’s statement to the Tampa Bay Times went on.
The Tampa and Jacksonville offices will continue to provide services even without office space, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing Mandreucci’s statement.
