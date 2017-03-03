Police found a Miami Heat championship ring in the car, but it didn’t belong to anyone inside

Three men are facing charges after officials say they stole a 2012 Miami Heat NBA championship ring.
Jerry Simon, 23, Jaheim Richardson, 22, and Kareem Auguste, 22, all of Broward County, face charges including burglary, crossing county lines to commit a burglary, grand theft and possession of drugs, according to Boca Raton police.
All three are being held at the Palm Beach County jail, the Palm Beach Post reports.
After police saw a vehicle “cruising through” Boca neighborhoods Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander, an officer decided to pull the vehicle over, the Post reported.
The officer smelled marijuana and searched the car, where the championship ring, along with a bag containing jewelry, a pill bottle and a screwdriver were found, according to the Post.
Detectives spoke with the potential owner after finding a name etched in the ring. Police determined the owner of the items, including the ring, and the three men were arrested, according to the Facebook post.
The lock on a sliding glass door at the victim’s home had been knocked out, the Post reports.
Auguste allegedly told police the ring was his and the rest of the jewelry belonged to his sister. Richardson also told police the ring belonged to him, according to the Post.
All three men have previous convictions of burglary-related charges, according to Alexander’s Facebook post.
Comments