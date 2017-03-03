President Trump returns to Mar-A-Lago Friday

2:03 Manatee commission nears decision on Mosaic Pause

0:48 Mosaic reacts to winning Manatee commission support to expand mining

1:13 Manatee County residents upset after commission approves Mosaic's request

0:54 Alligator carrying a big fish across a golf course caught on camera

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare