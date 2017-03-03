President Trump returns to Mar-A-Lago Friday

President Donald Trump returns to South Florida again Friday and will stay at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
Trump will arrive in Orlando in the afternoon and tour Saint Andrew Catholic School and participate in a parent-teacher listening session. Gov. Rick Scott will join Trump at the school.
Trump arrives in West Palm Beach at 4 p.m. and speaks at the Republican National Committee spring retreat at the Four Seasons Resort. His speech is not open to the media. The White House has not released Trump’s schedule for the remainder of the weekend.
Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will speak to the RNC Saturday, the Palm Beach Post reported.
