Tanker rollover at Port Everglades causes 8,000-gallon fuel spill

A truck rollover at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday night caused about 8,000 gallons of fuel to spill, some of which went into the ocean.
At about 11:40 p.m., the tanker truck turned over on a turn in front of a storage facility near Terminal 18.
The truck, MGM Transport, was fully loaded with fuel — about three-quarters gasoline and the remainder diesel.
“Some of it went into the water, we don’t know how much,” said Port spokeswoman Ellen Kennedy. “The spill is contained and is being cleaned as we speak.”
The accident happened near a Broward fire station. About 50 rescue workers responded to the scene including from Broward Sheriff’s Office, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and fire crews from Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.
Cleanup underway/overturned fuel tanker Terminal 18 closed, use I-595 if heading to port
Rescue workers used fire retardant foam to contain the spill and Cliff Berry boomed it off.
The driver, Jean Nicolas, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries, said Mike Jachles, spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
The fuel spill contained to an area around one-eighth to quarter long. There were multiple spots on the truck which caused the leak including a hole about two inches wide and from the dome caps on the top of the truck.
The spill was near Terminal 18. The Celebrity Equinox ship was supposed to arrive at that terminal but was directed to Terminal 25 instead.
The port remains in operation for travelers. Those who are going to the north end of the Port should enter through state Road 84 or 17th Street while the south end of the port remains unaffected and can be accessed through Interstate 595.
