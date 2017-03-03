Alligator carrying big fish across golf course caught on camera

It’s a given that Florida has alligators. But seeing one up close and personal always catches tourists and residents alike off-guard.
A family round of golf was interrupted by a gator carrying its lunch across the green and into a pond Thursday.
Norma Respess, of Safety Harbor, caught the reptile on video strolling along with a huge fish hanging out of its mouth.
According to ABC Action News, Respess’ family from North Carolina was visiting at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club when, at the 10th hole, her sister-in-law Phyllis was about to take a shot out of the bunker when the gator made an appearance.
The TV station reported that Phyllis tossed the club aside and ran, but Norma went for her phone.
“That’s amazing. I’ve never seen that before,” Respess said in the video. “What a sight.”
