He crashed, but it wasn’t in a car. It was a lawnmower.

A man with a suspended license found himself in trouble after he was involved in a crash — with a lawnmower.
David Dixon, 54, of Fort Pierce, allegedly ran a stop sign while driving his lawnmower and struck another vehicle, the TCPalm reports.
It was Valentine’s Day when Fort Pierce Police responded to a report of the crash at South U.S. 1 and Tumblin Kling Road, according to the TCPalm.
Dixon, who knew his license was suspended and uses the lawnmower and a bicycle to get around, told police he was “stranded” when the other vehicle struck his lawnmower, the TCPalm reports.
The driver of the other vehicle told police Dixon drove off on the lawnmower after the crash, but he returned on a bicycle, according to the TCPalm.
“It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license,” TCPalm reports, citing an affidavit.
Dixon was charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender.
