March 2, 2017 9:57 PM

A teen was able to escape, but his mother and brother were killed

By Sara Nealeigh

A teen boy called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and made a harrowing report.

The boy told the 911 operator he escaped the home unharmed, but his mother and brother had been shot by his father, according to CBS 12.

Not long after the teen boy’s call, the father also called 911 and told the operator he shot his son and wife, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The man spoke with crisis negotiators before he surrendered at 1:21 p.m., the Sentinel reports.

The bodies of a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s were found in the home in the 5800 block of Lake Champlain Drive, according to the Sentinel.

