Buchanan concerned about impact of VA drug thefts on Florida veterans

Following reports of thefts of prescription drugs meant for veterans, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, voiced concerns over potential impact in Florida in a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin on Thursday.
Buchanan, who wrote he was concerned over the reports of a “shocking” rise in drug thefts, called for Shulkin to fully investigate the issue and give information on how Florida VA facilities and veterans were affected.
The report he referred to was a story from The Associated Press that reported drug losses or thefts at more than 1,100 VA facilities, seven correctional hospitals and about 20 hospitals that serve Indian tribes. The losses or thefts jumped from 272 in 2009 to 2,926 in 2015, before dipping to 2,457 last year, according to the AP.
Some VA facilities, the report revealed, skipped monthly inspections for their pharmacies.
In his letter, Buchanan voiced concerns about veterans across the country having medications stolen. Buchanan noted statistics that show more people die in a year from drug abuse than car crashes.
There are nearly 100 open investigations into criminal thefts or losses of VA controlled substances, according to the AP. Three VA employees in Arkansas were charged in February. One former VA employee also pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his role in spreading hepatitis C after injecting himself with fentanyl then refilling the syringes with saline solution. Those refilled syringes were given to patients, according to the AP.
“I fully support your efforts to get to the bottom of these disgraceful thefts. The perpetrators are stealing directly from veterans who need help,” Buchanan wrote. “In addition, those VA employees may be using the stolen drugs at work, endangering the veterans they’re supposed to be caring for.”
He called for information on how many Florida facilities were affected, where they are, the types and amounts of drugs missing, the street value of the missing drugs, how many veterans were affected, and the number of Florida VA employees involved.
Buchanan also asked if any employees have been held responsible for their actions, writing Shulkin to “be sure that any responsible parties are disciplined thoroughly and swiftly.”
Buchanan pointed to the drug epidemic in his letter as well.
“I’m particularly disturbed by this report because my district is the epicenter of Florida’s drug crisis,” Buchanan wrote.
Buchanan’s history of addressing the opioid epidemic includes hosting a roundtable in Bradenton, chairing a hearing looking at the impact of addiction on kids last May, and chairing a meeting of the Florida congressional delegation in which members heard testimony from anti-drug experts.
Buchanan has also tweeted his concern on the issue saying, “DISTURBING: Narcotics are going missing at VA centers nationwide. I’m concerned about FL vets getting hurt!”
