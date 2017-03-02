Mosaic says it is still on track to seal the sinkhole by summer

On top of a vast mountain — well, a mountain by Florida standards — of white, powdery phosphogypsum, the sinkhole that spilled 215 million gallons of acidic wastewater into the Floridan aquifer last August is sectioned off by orange fencing while about 80 workers continue to close the gap.
In a media visit and update of the sinkhole’s status Thursday, Mosaic officials said they were confident it’s on schedule to be sealed.
“There have been plenty of challenges,” said Herschel Morris, vice president of operations at Mosaic. “We’re learning lots of things as we go, but I would say it’s consistent with what we were thinking originally.”
Jeff Golwitzer, the project manager in sealing the sinkhole, said one of those challenges was drilling in soft, muddy areas underground that would keep the drills from moving in a stable trajectory.
After creating a stabilization zone through filling the base of the sinkhole with grout, the company plans to drill about 50 holes from the surface to plug the base through injecting grout, which consists of a mixture of cement, pea gravel, fly ash, tailing sand and bentonite. So far, they’ve pumped more than 10,000 cubic yards of grout, enough to fill 1,000 cement trucks according to Morris.
Through examining core samples for grout and monitoring water levels, they’ll know if the area has been sealed. After grouting is complete, the rest of the hole will be filled with phosphogypsum, a sandy byproduct of phosphate mining “stacked” to hold millions of gallons of the acidic wastewater.
The company still plans to have the sinkhole sealed in the first weeks of June, ahead of rainy season, but Morris said it may take years before all of the water lost is recovered — yet they are still confident none of the water left the site and they will be able to retrieve it all. The project, which includes a water treatment process that costs $1 million per month after putting in place $10 million infrastructure, is expected to cost between $50 million and $70 million.
What happens next is up in the air, but it’s not completely off the table that it will be used as a phosphogypsum stack again and filled with the wastewater. The first task is to seal the hole.
“(I)f we were to use it again, we’ve got to satisfy ourselves first that it’s not going to be a problem. And that hasn’t really been done yet,” Morris said.
Morris said they’re working with scientists to understand what causes sinkholes. But the future will be different for Mosaic.
“We will be moving forward with geophysical investigation techniques for all of our gypstacks, not just this one,” said David Jellerson, senior director of environmental and phosphate projects, adding that any sign of a potential sinkhole they’ll have to address it appropriately. “As far as going forward for future gypstacks, I think it’s safe to say the standard of assessment and protections will change.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
