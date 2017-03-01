Judge enters not guilty pleas for Markeith Loyd

A judge entered pleas of “not guilty” Wednesday on behalf of Markeith Loyd, accused of killing Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, according to reports.
The judge also ordered that a public defender be appointed to be on standby for Loyd’s case, as he currently represents himself, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
In an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning, Loyd claimed the charges were not entered against him, rather a corporation created in his name, according to the Sentinel. It’s an argument that the court does not have jurisdiction over him.
Loyd avoided the judge’s request for a plea, and instead he continued to discuss whether or not the charges applied to him, the Sentinel reported. That’s when Orange-Osceola Chief Judge Frederick Lauten entered the pleas on his behalf.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend on Dec. 13 and shooting Clayton as she attempted to contact him in a Wal-Mart parking lot on Jan. 9. He is facing several charges in connection with the two deaths, including first-degree murder with a firearm, court records show.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a crash during a manhunt for Loyd, but charges have not been filed against Loyd in connection with Lewis’ death, according to the Sentinel.
Some charges Loyd faces can carry the death penalty, but the state has not decided whether it will seek the death penalty yet, according to Bay News 9.
As Wednesday’s hearing continued, Loyd told the court he would be representing himself, and saying, “There ain’t nothing you all can do to me, nothing this courtroom can do to me. Worst thing that happened to me already happened. … Strap me up right now,” according to the Sentinel.
Lauten said during the arraignment that Loyd “has not been diagnosed with mental issues and has never represented himself before,” Bay News 9 reports.
A pretrial date is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 17, and jury selection will begin May 1 for the Dixon case, according to Bay News 9. For the Clayton case, a pretrial conference is scheduled for June 13, with the case set to begin June 19.
Status hearings for both cases are set for March 20 and April 3, according to Bay News 9.
